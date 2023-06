INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — 2-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden wins his 1st Indianapolis 500 to extend Roger Penske’s record of 19…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — 2-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden wins his 1st Indianapolis 500 to extend Roger Penske’s record of 19 victories.

