WATCH LIVE: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg gives remarks on Trump indictment

WTOP Staff

April 4, 2023, 2:45 PM

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is set to give remarks regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment from an extramarital affair to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

