NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused in new indictment of paying $40 million bribe to unlock frozen…

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused in new indictment of paying $40 million bribe to unlock frozen crypto in China.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.