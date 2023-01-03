SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident

The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 4:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The scaffolding collapsed just after 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street, sending several construction workers falling about 70 feet (21 meters), Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said during a news conference. Gilmore said the two injured workers were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

