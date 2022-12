ATLANTA (AP) — Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S.…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S. affiliate.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.