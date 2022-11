DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.