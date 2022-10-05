HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 10:47 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

