Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 4:11 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged Sunday morning at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.

