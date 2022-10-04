HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » National News » Florida deputy, one of…

Florida deputy, one of department’s youngest, fatally shot

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities said.

The deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The deputy, who Judd described as one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, “despite valiant efforts,” the sheriff said.

The deputy’s name wasn’t immediately released publicly, pending notification of family.

Judd said a procession would be held taking the deputy from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

TSP funds lose more ground in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up