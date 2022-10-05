HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » National News » Appeals court orders another…

Appeals court orders another look at revised ‘DACA’

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in Texas should take another look at the program following the revisions adopted in August. The ruling, for now, leaves the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals up in the air.

“It appears that the status quo for DACA remains,” said Veronica Garcia, an attorney for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, an advocacy organization.

DACA was adopted by former President Barack Obama’s administration and has had a complicated ride through federal court challenges.

Texas-based U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared DACA illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal.

Wednesday’s ruling by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.

“A district court is in the best position to review the administrative record in the rulemaking proceeding,” the opinion said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up