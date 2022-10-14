RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
October 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

Stanford apologizes for limiting Jewish students in 1950s

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

