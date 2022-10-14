Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Stanford apologizes for limiting Jewish students in 1950s
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.