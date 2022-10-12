AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport Ex-Texas cop…

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output Weinstein lawyer decries ‘almost medieval’ cell conditions Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.