AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport
Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
Weinstein lawyer decries ‘almost medieval’ cell conditions
Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.