AP Top U.S. News at 1:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

In Ian’s wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

U.S. captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine

Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

National News

