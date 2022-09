DETROIT (AP) — In a story published Aug. 30, 2022, about the shootings of four people in Detroit, The Associated…

DETROIT (AP) — In a story published Aug. 30, 2022, about the shootings of four people in Detroit, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Wayne County medical examiner’s office, erroneously reported the name of one victim. The victim was Chayne Lewis Lee, not Jesse James Hawkins.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.