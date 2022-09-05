Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on Interstate 95

A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon. All of the vehicles were destroyed by fire. Firefighters who responded to the scene said that tires and batteries were blowing up like fireworks when they arrived.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.