IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » National News » Inmate charged in violent…

Inmate charged in violent attack on prison guard

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to violently attack a Massachusetts prison guard who remains in the hospital more than a month later.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says Roy Booth has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and other offenses in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman.

It could not immediately be determined whether Booth had an attorney. Authorities say Tidman was monitoring the recreation area at the medium security facility in Shirley when he was struck with a metal pole.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up