Inmate charged in violent attack on prison guard

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to violently attack a Massachusetts prison guard who remains in the hospital more than a month later.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says Roy Booth has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and other offenses in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman.

It could not immediately be determined whether Booth had an attorney. Authorities say Tidman was monitoring the recreation area at the medium security facility in Shirley when he was struck with a metal pole.

