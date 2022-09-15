Former trooper to plead guilty in warehouse package thefts

A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will plead guilty in federal court later this month.

Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will plead guilty Sept. 29 to a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The offense involves Merrell using his position as a law enforcement officer to deprive someone else of a right or privilege.

A Delaware State Police spokeswoman said Thursday that Merrell is no longer a trooper. Merrell faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Authorities began investigating Merrell in July 2021 after an official with Totaltranslogistics in New Castle told the FBI of suspicious incidents over several months.

