Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » National News » Former trooper to plead…

Former trooper to plead guilty in warehouse package thefts

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will plead guilty in federal court later this month.

Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will plead guilty Sept. 29 to a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The offense involves Merrell using his position as a law enforcement officer to deprive someone else of a right or privilege.

A Delaware State Police spokeswoman said Thursday that Merrell is no longer a trooper. Merrell faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Authorities began investigating Merrell in July 2021 after an official with Totaltranslogistics in New Castle told the FBI of suspicious incidents over several months.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tags:

delaware

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up