Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » National News » Fire blamed on scooter…

Fire blamed on scooter battery kills 8-year-old girl in NYC

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — An electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in New York City, authorities said. The death of Stephanie Villa Torres on Saturday was at least the third time in a little over a year that a fatal fire in the city has been linked to a scooter battery.

Saturday’s fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Queens, a police spokesperson said. Stephanie was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The girl’s father and 18-year-old brother were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.

A fire department spokesperson said the blaze was caused by a lithium battery from an electric scooter — one of scores of fires blamed on electric scooter and bike batteries in New York City over the past two years.

A woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed Aug. 3 in Harlem by a fire that was blamed on a scooter battery, and a fire linked to an e-scooter killed a 9-year-old boy in Queens in September 2021.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up