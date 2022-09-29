IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » National News » Father, teenage son charged…

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and his 17-year-old son were charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who has yet to be arrested, and his son, who was taken into custody Tuesday, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 38-year-old woman, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. Her relationship to the two other defendants wasn’t immediately clear.

The teen, who remains jailed, made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was told to return next month. Shauntel Trone was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday. It is not clear whether either of them has retained an attorney.

Police are still searching for Freddie Lee Trone, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

Detectives have said a social media post may have tipped Rock’s killer to his location. Rock’s girlfriend had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists’ songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest track, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up