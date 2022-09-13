Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » National News » Daniel McKee wins Democratic…

Daniel McKee wins Democratic nomination for governor in Rhode Island primary election.

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel McKee wins Democratic nomination for governor in Rhode Island primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up