BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating team policies.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 22, 2022, 9:26 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating team policies.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.