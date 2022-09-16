Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

US moved online, worked more from home as pandemic raged

EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts

Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14

Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide

EXPLAINER: R. Kelly acquitted on rigging trial. Why?

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

