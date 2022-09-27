AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4 Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan.…

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4 Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case Teen interest in long-lasting birth control soars after Roe Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it Civil rights law targets ‘cancer alley’ discrimination Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states Navy bribery fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.