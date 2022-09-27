Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4
Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case
Teen interest in long-lasting birth control soars after Roe
Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it
Civil rights law targets ‘cancer alley’ discrimination
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
Navy bribery fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.