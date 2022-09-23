RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then to Canada

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters

Powell’s stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting

Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family

Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths

US Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution

