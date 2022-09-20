Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Strengthening Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated

