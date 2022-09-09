Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 6:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Hunt for shooting suspect shut down much of fearful Memphis

2 decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme

Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot

After Memphis killings, officials push harsh sentencing laws

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

