AP Top U.S. News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

No longer young, ‘dreamers’ uneasily watch a legal challenge

Uvalde children grapple with trauma after school massacre

Jackson water pressure better, work continues on treatment

Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas

17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate

Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Crash threat over Mississippi skies ends with pilot’s arrest

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

