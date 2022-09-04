LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » National News » 4 killed, 8 injured…

4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 1:25 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle.

The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured people were being treated at hospitals. Authorities said everyone in the van was from New York City, but their names and further details about them have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up