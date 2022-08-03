WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 3:14 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman was convicted Wednesday of murder in the shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights, faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced later this year. She had confessed to shooting Shane Bartek, 25, but said she did not intend to do it.

Jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon and deliberated for about 90 minutes. They returned Wednesday and deliberated for about four hours before reaching their verdict.

McLoyd was found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges. She showed no reaction as the verdict was read.

Authorities have said McLoyd shot Bartek on Dec. 31 as they struggled during a carjacking in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building. A gun authorities said was used in the slaying was found on McLoyd when she was arrested.

McLoyd is also charged in connection with three unrelated aggravated robberies authorities say occurred between October and December 2021. Her trial in those cases is to start Aug. 16.

Bartek joined the Cleveland police department in 2019. He was remembered at his funeral as an officer who embraced community policing.

