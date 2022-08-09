WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Home » National News » Scott Jensen wins Republican…

Scott Jensen wins Republican nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election.

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Jensen wins Republican nomination for governor in Minnesota primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up