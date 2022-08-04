WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » National News » Infowars host Alex Jones…

Infowars host Alex Jones portrays $4 .11 million verdict against him as a victory

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones portrays $4 .11 million verdict against him as a victory.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up