WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » National News » Firefighter says as many…

Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up