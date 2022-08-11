WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Disney, Dillard’s rise; Six Flags, Sonos fall

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 4:04 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., up $5.34 to $117.77.

The media and entertainment giant added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers last quarter and will raise prices for the streaming service.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $4.69 to $21.12.

The amusement park reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates and said attendance fell sharply from a year earlier.

Enovix Corp., up $4.98 to $21.13.

The lithium-ion battery maker announced second-quarter profit and revenue that topped analysts’ forecasts.

Dutch Bros Inc., up $2.28 to $46.29.

The drive-thru coffee chain served up second-quarter earnings that were in line with Wall Street’s forecasts.

Sonos Inc., down $5.68 to $17.09.

The wireless speaker maker lowered its full-year guidance after reporting fiscal third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Dillard’s Inc., up $44.19 to $292.75.

The department store chain said men’s apparel and cosmetics helped deliver better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Shopify Inc., down 19 cents to $40.42.

Analysts upgraded their rating on the cloud-based retail platform, citing improved e-commerce growth rates since March.

Matterport Inc., up 79 cents to $5.98.

The real estate software company reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its full-year guidance.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

