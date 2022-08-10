WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila with team on pace for sixth straight losing season

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 4:32 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila with team on pace for sixth straight losing season.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

