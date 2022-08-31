RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Democrat Mary Peltola wins Alaska House special election, defeating Republican Sarah Palin

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 8:14 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola wins Alaska House special election, defeating Republican Sarah Palin.

