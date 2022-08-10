Delaware firefighters to help battle fire in California

SMYRNA, Del. — A team of firefighters from Delaware is headed to California to help battle the McKinney Fire. WDEL-FM…

SMYRNA, Del. — A team of firefighters from Delaware is headed to California to help battle the McKinney Fire.

WDEL-FM reports that the team of 20 wildland firefighters departed Smyrna’s Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday.

Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service says the team has a long road trip ahead of them. He says the 21-day deployment includes about 14 working days and the rest will be spent driving.

CalFire says the McKinney Fire, which broke out July 29, has consumed about 60,000 acres.

