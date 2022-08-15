WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Coroner: At least 1 dead after Missouri house explosion

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:22 PM

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — At least one person was killed Monday when a house exploded in southeast Missouri and a neighboring home erupted in flames, authorities said.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said the victim died at a Cape Girardeau hospital, KFVS-TV reported. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were injured in the explosion in the town of Wyatt. Firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home caught on fire.

A faulty water heater may be to blame, Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said.

The injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old, Hearnes said. The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

Wyatt is a town of about 280 people located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

National News

