WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a gallon. September heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.44 a gallon. September natural gas fell 4 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $17.40 to $1,798.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $20.27 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.32 Japanese yen from 133.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0155 from $1.0267.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Trust in government continues to decline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up