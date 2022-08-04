WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.12 to $88.54 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.66 to $94.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 12 cents to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.34 a gallon. September natural gas fell 15 cents to $8.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $30.50 to $1,806.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $20.12 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.48 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.91 Japanese yen from 134.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0249 from $1.0154.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

President nominates new OPM deputy director

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up