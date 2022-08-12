WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » National News » California governor wants to…

California governor wants to extend nuclear plant’s life

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era.

A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow the plant to continue operating beyond a scheduled closing by 2025.

The draft proposal also includes a possible loan for operator Pacific Gas & Electric for up to $1.4 billion.

The proposal was confirmed by Newsom spokesman Anthony York. The bill says impacts of climate change are occurring sooner than anticipated and are simultaneously driving up electrical demand while reducing power supplies.

The draft was obtained ahead of a California Energy Commission meeting on the state’s energy needs and the role the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant could play.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up