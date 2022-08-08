WAR IN UKRAINE: US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks | US obtains warrant to seize Russian oligarch's jet
Home » National News » Appeals court restores death…

Appeals court restores death sentence for family’s death

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday restored the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend’s fiancée and their three children.

In a 32-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffery Prible Jr. if the state did not retry Prible within six months. The panel ruled Prible failed to raise issues sufficiently compelling to discredit his conviction and sentence.

A Harris County jury condemned Prible to death row in 2002 for killing Esteban “Steve″ Herrera; Herrera’s fiancée, Nilda Tirado; Tirado’s 7-year-old daughter Rachel Elizabeth Cumpian; Herrera’s 7-year-old daughter Valerie; and the couple’s 22-month-old daughter Jade Herrera in 1999.

Testimony from the two-week trial showed Prible shot Herrera, then raped and shot Tirado before setting her body on fire to hide DNA evidence. The children died from smoke inhalation from the resulting fire.

Herrera, described as Prible’s best friend and partner in crime, allegedly robbed banks with Prible and used the money to buy and sell drugs. The men wanted to make enough money to open a topless club.

However, prosecutors said Prible turned on Herrera after accusing him of stealing $250,000.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

SBA shuffles its CIO chair once again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up