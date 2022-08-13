WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
AP Top U.S. News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

By chance, AP reporter on scene to witness Rushdie attack

Trump Organization, CFO’s tax fraud trial set for October

Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant’s life

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump home search

Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

