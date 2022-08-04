Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen
Sex abuse and the Mormon church ‘help line’: 4 takeaways
Gabby Petito’s legacy: $100K gift to domestic abuse hotline
Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire
GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Idaho’s top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.