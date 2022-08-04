WAR IN UKRAINE: US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Inspectors OK Ukraine grain ship | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO | UN to probe Ukraine prison killings
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

Sex abuse and the Mormon church ‘help line’: 4 takeaways

Gabby Petito’s legacy: $100K gift to domestic abuse hotline

Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire

GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

Idaho’s top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up