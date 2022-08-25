RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

Gender dysphoria covered by disability law, court rules

Columbus teachers strike on first day back to school

Brown U. acquires trove of Mumia Abu-Jamal’s prison papers

Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

Who gets student loan forgiveness? Relief prompts joy, angst

Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court

Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion ‘trigger laws’

