RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Home » National News » West Virginia man indicted…

West Virginia man indicted for fatal Maryland shootings

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A grand jury has indicted the West Virginia man accused of shooting and killing three coworkers at a Maryland machine shop and then shooting and wounding a state trooper who was responding to the incident.

Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted June 29 in two separate criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, said Christine Remsburg, Assistant State’s Attorney for Washington County, Maryland.

Authorities say Esquivel arrived June 9 for his normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. in the rural community of Smithsburg in western Maryland. He allegedly worked until he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees near a breakroom.

Smithsburg police responding to a 911 call found a wounded person outside the business. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found three shooting victims inside, all of whom were dead.

Esquivel left the scene in a car and encountered Maryland State Police. A 25-year veteran trooper was shot when police said Esquivel fired at troopers. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Pentagon ‘endorses’ reciprocity for CMMC, FedRAMP requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up