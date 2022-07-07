RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Police identify bound found by kayakers in Delaware river

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 5:17 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man.

Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. Police said the cause of death is still under investigation, but that it does not appear to involve foul play.

A group of kayakers located the decomposed body on the shoreline of the river on Saturday. Court records show that Valladares was scheduled for a criminal case review next month on a charge of breaching condition of release following a September arrest.

Valladares had been previously arrested in May 2021 on burglary and related charges following an incident  at a home in Hartly. Those charges were dropped two months later.

