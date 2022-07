WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel shows outtake video of Trump saying, ‘I don’t want to say the election is…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel shows outtake video of Trump saying, ‘I don’t want to say the election is over,’ day after Capitol attack.

