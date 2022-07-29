WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 2:54 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

