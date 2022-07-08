RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
AP Week in Pictures: North America | July 1-7, 2022

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 1:22 AM

JULY 1-7, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

