RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at drug trail | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

July 1-7, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up